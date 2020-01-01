Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • Performs 70% better in floating-point computations
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 281K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +18%
2022
Snapdragon 720G
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +13%
318011
Snapdragon 720G
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X15
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

