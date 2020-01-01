Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 284K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +27%
691
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +15%
2022
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +12%
318011
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
126 (76.4%)
39 (23.6%)
Total votes: 165
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 9810 and Apple A12 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 835