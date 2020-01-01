Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17 GB/s)
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 318K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +12%
691
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +12%
2022
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Snapdragon 750G +4%
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9810
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 750G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G