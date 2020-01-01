Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 750G

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17 GB/s)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 318K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +12%
2022
Snapdragon 750G
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Snapdragon 750G +4%
331783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X52
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish