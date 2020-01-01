Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17 GB/s)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +17%
691
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +12%
2022
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
