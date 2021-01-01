Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|104047
|-
|GPU
|124265
|-
|Memory
|46604
|-
|UX
|41080
|-
|Total score
|314842
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
675
Snapdragon 778G +16%
780
Multi-Core Score
1998
Snapdragon 778G +41%
2809
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|18
|-
|Shading units
|288
|-
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
