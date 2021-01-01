Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 778G

Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Exynos 9810
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 104047 -
GPU 124265 -
Memory 46604 -
UX 41080 -
Total score 314842 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810
1998
Snapdragon 778G +41%
2809
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 642L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 572 MHz -
Execution units 18 -
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X53
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 vs Exynos 9810
2. Snapdragon 845 vs Exynos 9810
3. Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 9810
4. Snapdragon 710 vs Exynos 9810
5. Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 9810
6. Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 778G
7. Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 778G
8. Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 778G
9. Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 778G
10. Dimensity 900 vs Snapdragon 778G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish