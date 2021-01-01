Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 780G

Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 780G
Exynos 9810
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 320K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810
320951
Snapdragon 780G +64%
527314
CPU 104047 161413
GPU 124265 164393
Memory 46604 85627
UX 41080 114231
Total score 320951 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 642
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 572 MHz -
Execution units 18 -
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X53
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
4. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
5. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Samsung Exynos 9820
6. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Samsung Exynos 9825
7. Samsung Exynos 9810 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
8. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
9. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
10. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Samsung Exynos 9610

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 780G and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish