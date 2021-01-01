Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 320K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|104047
|161413
|GPU
|124265
|164393
|Memory
|46604
|85627
|UX
|41080
|114231
|Total score
|320951
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
686
Snapdragon 780G +27%
873
Multi-Core Score
2040
Snapdragon 780G +9%
2220
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|18
|-
|Shading units
|288
|-
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
