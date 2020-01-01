Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2150 MHz)
- Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +113%
691
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +150%
2022
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|624 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
