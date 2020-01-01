Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 821

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 175K
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2342 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +101%
691
Snapdragon 821
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +167%
2022
Snapdragon 821
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +81%
318011
Snapdragon 821
175868

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2900 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 653 MHz
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 July 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8996 Pro
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 821 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish