Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 175K
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2342 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +101%
691
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +167%
2022
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +81%
318011
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|653 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Samsung Exynos 9810
- Apple A12 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 821