Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2450 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 281K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +76%
691
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +18%
2022
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +13%
318011
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
