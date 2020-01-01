Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 318K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Announced 11 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
Snapdragon 855 +32%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Snapdragon 855 +36%
433723

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 585 MHz
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 384
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

