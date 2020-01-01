Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 318K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Announced 11 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Snapdragon 855 +9%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
Snapdragon 855 +32%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Snapdragon 855 +36%
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
