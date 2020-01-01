Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 57% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 318K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Snapdragon 855 Plus +15%
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
Snapdragon 855 Plus +41%
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Snapdragon 855 Plus +53%
487968
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|627 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
