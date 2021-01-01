Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 860

Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 860
Exynos 9810
Snapdragon 860

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 320K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810
320951
Snapdragon 860 +41%
453946
CPU 104047 136565
GPU 124265 166857
Memory 46604 94975
UX 41080 110727
Total score 320951 453946

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810
2040
Snapdragon 860 +28%
2617
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 572 MHz -
Execution units 18 -
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 March 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Samsung Exynos 9820
4. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs HiSilicon Kirin 980
5. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 860 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish