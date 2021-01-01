Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 320K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|104047
|136565
|GPU
|124265
|166857
|Memory
|46604
|94975
|UX
|41080
|110727
|Total score
|320951
|453946
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
686
Snapdragon 860 +9%
750
Multi-Core Score
2040
Snapdragon 860 +28%
2617
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|18
|-
|Shading units
|288
|-
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
