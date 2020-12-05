Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 87% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 316K
- Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
687
Snapdragon 865 +37%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2043
Snapdragon 865 +70%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
316931
Snapdragon 865 +89%
597763
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|2
|Shading units
|288
|512
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
