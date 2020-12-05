Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 865

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 87% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 316K
  • Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2043
Snapdragon 865 +70%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
316931
Snapdragon 865 +89%
597763

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 572 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 512
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X55
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
Avatar
Anonymous 05 December 2020 11:16
Dr kay you are the most senseless person I have every met the exynos 9810 soc is a 2018 flagship processor while the snapdragon 865 soc is a 2020 flashing processor So do you research properly before you start talking trash
0 Reply
Avatar
Dr Kay 16 November 2020 06:53
Just shows how rubbish the Exynos 9810 SoC is compared to the Snapdragon 865 SoC. We in Britain have no choice but to buy a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone with the inferior CPU and GPU compared to USA and to make things worse it costs more. Samsung should be ashamed for ripping off it's customers and should only stick with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC's in all countries. Why are we made to pay more for an inferior product is DISGRACEFUL.
0 Reply
