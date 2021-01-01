Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus

Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 865 Plus
Exynos 9810
Snapdragon 865 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 709K vs 417K
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2900 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Snapdragon 865 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810
417548
Snapdragon 865 Plus +70%
709094
CPU 111745 194861
GPU 140381 238559
Memory 72698 119661
UX 90338 155514
Total score 417548 709094
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 104 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[High]
Device - Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 865 Plus

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 572 MHz 645 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 512
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 1365 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X55
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 July 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site

