Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
52
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 417K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2900 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|111745
|189629
|GPU
|140381
|239863
|Memory
|72698
|105344
|UX
|90338
|142979
|Total score
|417548
|684184
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
685
Snapdragon 870 +48%
1013
Multi-Core Score
2044
Snapdragon 870 +68%
3437
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|25.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|54.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|56.95 images/s
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|28 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|989.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1.8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|2
|Shading units
|288
|512
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|1372 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3