We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 316K
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
687
Exynos 1080 +25%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2043
Exynos 1080 +45%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
316931
Exynos 1080 +102%
641417

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 572 MHz -
Execution units 18 -
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1080 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
