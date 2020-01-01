Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 2100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 316K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
687
Exynos 2100 +61%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2043
Exynos 2100 +85%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
316931
Exynos 2100 +111%
667464

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 2100

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 572 MHz -
Execution units 18 22
Shading units 288 352
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Ys
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
