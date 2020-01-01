Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
- Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 290K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +4%
691
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +11%
2022
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +9%
318011
290576
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|18
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
