Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 8890
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 178K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +83%
687
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +56%
2043
1310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +77%
316931
178605
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 8890
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|12
|Shading units
|288
|192
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|249 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|26.82 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2400
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
