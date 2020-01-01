Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 8890 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 8890

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 178K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +83%
687
Exynos 8890
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +56%
2043
Exynos 8890
1310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +77%
316931
Exynos 8890
178605

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 8890

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-T880 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 572 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 18 12
Shading units 288 192
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 249 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 26.82 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Samsung Exynos 8890 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 855
3. Exynos 9810 and Exynos 9820
4. Exynos 9810 and Kirin 980
5. Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 855 Plus
6. Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 730
7. Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 625
8. Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 835
9. Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 636
10. Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 821

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish