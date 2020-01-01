Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 8895 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 8895

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 89% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 176K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 26.82 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +82%
691
Exynos 8895
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +27%
2022
Exynos 8895
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +81%
318011
Exynos 8895
176117

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 8895

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2314 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G71 MP20
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 18 20
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 349 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 kHz/24 bit

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Samsung Exynos 8895 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
15 (88.2%)
2 (11.8%)
Total votes: 17

