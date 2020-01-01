Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 9611 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 9611

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 183K
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +110%
691
Exynos 9611
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +67%
2022
Exynos 9611
1209
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +73%
318011
Exynos 9611
183843

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 9611

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 18 3
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 September 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Samsung Exynos 9611 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
