Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 9611
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 183K
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +110%
691
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +67%
2022
1209
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +73%
318011
183843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|18
|3
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|259 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
