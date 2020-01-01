Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 318K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Exynos 980 +1%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +7%
2022
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Exynos 980 +5%
332752
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|18
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
