Exynos 9820 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 8.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 250K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +8%
843
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +65%
2327
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +57%
394150
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 9825 or Exynos 9820
- Apple A12 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Samsung Exynos 9820
- Apple A13 Bionic or A10 Fusion
- Apple A12X Bionic or A10 Fusion
- Apple A11 Bionic or A10 Fusion