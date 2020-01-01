Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs A10 Fusion

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 8.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 250K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +8%
843
A10 Fusion
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +65%
2327
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +57%
394150
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2700 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 12 6
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish