Exynos 9820 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 316K
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
843
A11 Bionic +11%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
A11 Bionic +1%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +24%
394150
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|3
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
