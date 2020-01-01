Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs A11 Bionic

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 316K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820
843
A11 Bionic +11%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2327
A11 Bionic +1%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +24%
394150
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2700 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 12 3
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish