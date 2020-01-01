Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Performs 6% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820
843
A12 Bionic +35%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2327
A12 Bionic +27%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
A12 Bionic +3%
405980

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2700 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 192 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
30 (46.2%)
35 (53.8%)
Total votes: 65

