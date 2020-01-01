Exynos 9820 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
62
92
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 394K
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
843
A12X Bionic +33%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
A12X Bionic +99%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150
A12X Bionic +60%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|7
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
