Exynos 9820 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
65
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
56
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
67
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
97
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 534K
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2700 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|136700
|214698
|GPU
|184287
|324552
|Memory
|90007
|167472
|UX
|117097
|132953
|Total score
|534667
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
848
A15 Bionic +108%
1764
Multi-Core Score
2331
A15 Bionic +109%
4862
|Image compression
|108.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|47.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.04 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|5
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
