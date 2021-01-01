Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 534K
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 9820
534667
A15 Bionic +57%
840854
CPU 136700 214698
GPU 184287 324552
Memory 90007 167472
UX 117097 132953
Total score 534667 840854
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820
848
A15 Bionic +108%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820
2331
A15 Bionic +109%
4862
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s -
Machine learning 46.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2700 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 5
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 -
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

