Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 159K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +156%
843
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +94%
2327
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +147%
394150
159540
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|July 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
