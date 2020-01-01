Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 159K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +156%
843
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +94%
2327
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +147%
394150
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

