We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 322K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +38%
843
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +15%
2327
Kirin 810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +22%
394150
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 12 6
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

