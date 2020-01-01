Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 9000E

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 396K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2700 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820
842
Kirin 9000E +18%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2330
Kirin 9000E +56%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
396526
Kirin 9000E +64%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 12 22
Shading units 192 352
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

