Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 218K
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2360 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 28.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +122%
843
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +46%
2327
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +80%
394150
218909
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
