Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 970

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 235K
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 29 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +115%
843
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +67%
2327
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +68%
394150
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 12 12
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

