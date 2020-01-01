Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 235K
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +115%
843
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +67%
2327
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +68%
394150
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 9825 and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9820
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and HiSilicon Kirin 970