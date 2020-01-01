Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 980

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +21%
843
Kirin 980
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2327
Kirin 980 +7%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
Kirin 980 +2%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 12 10
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2018 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
34 (28.1%)
87 (71.9%)
Total votes: 121

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish