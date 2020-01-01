Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Announced 11 months later
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2700 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 394K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +12%
843
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
Kirin 990 (4G) +32%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150
Kirin 990 (4G) +10%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|12
|16
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Samsung Exynos 9825 and Exynos 9820
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9820
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Samsung Exynos 9825 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Apple A12 Bionic and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)