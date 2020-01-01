Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2700 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 394K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2327
Kirin 990 (4G) +32%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
Kirin 990 (4G) +10%
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 12 16
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2018 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
