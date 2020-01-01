Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Kirin 985

Exynos 9820
VS
Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2580 MHz)
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.1 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2327
Kirin 985
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
Kirin 985
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 12 8
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
