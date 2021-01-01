Exynos 9820 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
65
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
61
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 393K
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2700 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|124711
|-
|GPU
|159835
|-
|Memory
|60833
|-
|UX
|51477
|-
|Total score
|393131
|623034
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
842
Multi-Core Score
2308
|Image compression
|108.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|47.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.04 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|9
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1