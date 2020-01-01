Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Dimensity 820

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Dimensity 820
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 13.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +28%
843
Dimensity 820
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2327
Dimensity 820 +15%
2678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
Dimensity 820 +3%
406574

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 12 5
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 70 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6875
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (35.7%)
9 (64.3%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish