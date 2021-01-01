Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Dimensity 920

Exynos 9820
VS
Dimensity 920
Exynos 9820
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 385K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9820
385683
Dimensity 920 +27%
489626
CPU 124711 -
GPU 159835 -
Memory 60833 -
UX 51477 -
Total score 385683 489626
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820
2271
Dimensity 920 +13%
2570
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s -
Machine learning 46.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 60
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 9825
4. Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Apple A12 Bionic
6. MediaTek Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 900
7. MediaTek Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 820

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 920 and Exynos 9820, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish