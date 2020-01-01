Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Helio G90

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Helio G90
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 225K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Announced 9 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +63%
843
Helio G90
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +41%
2327
Helio G90
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +75%
394150
Helio G90
225534

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2018 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
