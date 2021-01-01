Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Helio G96

Exynos 9820
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 9820
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 343K
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 9820 +55%
532673
Helio G96
343803
CPU 136700 98570
GPU 184287 76840
Memory 90007 70017
UX 117097 94023
Total score 532673 343803
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +55%
850
Helio G96
548
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +22%
2336
Helio G96
1914
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s -
Machine learning 46.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9820 MT6781
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

