Exynos 9820 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
56
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
67
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
62
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 343K
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|136700
|98570
|GPU
|184287
|76840
|Memory
|90007
|70017
|UX
|117097
|94023
|Total score
|532673
|343803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +55%
850
548
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +22%
2336
1914
|Image compression
|108.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|47.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.04 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|32
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9820
|MT6781
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
