We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 124% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 220K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +112%
843
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +55%
2327
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +79%
394150
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|12
|3
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
