Exynos 9820 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
53
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
67
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
59
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 124% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 276K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|130581
|89930
|GPU
|173493
|74790
|Memory
|86713
|50957
|UX
|111745
|61405
|Total score
|499591
|276017
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +102%
828
410
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +53%
2299
1501
|Image compression
|108.8 Mpixels/s
|93.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.7 images/s
|14.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|47.5 words/s
|27.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.4 images/s
|20.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|19.1 images/s
|12.25 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.04 Mnodes/s
|1.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|612.4 Krows/s
|483 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|82%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3142
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Helio P95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|3
|Shading units
|192
|12
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9820
|MT6779V/CV
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7