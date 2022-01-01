Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Helio P95 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Helio P95

Exynos 9820
VS
Helio P95
Exynos 9820
Helio P95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 124% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 276K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Helio P95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9820 +81%
499591
Helio P95
276017
CPU 130581 89930
GPU 173493 74790
Memory 86713 50957
UX 111745 61405
Total score 499591 276017
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +102%
828
Helio P95
410
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +53%
2299
Helio P95
1501
Image compression 108.8 Mpixels/s 93.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.7 images/s 14.25 images/s
Speech recognition 47.5 words/s 27.9 words/s
Machine learning 46.4 images/s 20.8 images/s
Camera shooting 19.1 images/s 12.25 images/s
HTML 5 2.04 Mnodes/s 1.85 Mnodes/s
SQLite 612.4 Krows/s 483 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3142 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 12 3
Shading units 192 12
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes APU 2.0
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9820 MT6779V/CV
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Samsung Exynos 9820
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9820
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 9820
4. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Samsung Exynos 9820
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9820
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or MediaTek Helio P95
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Helio P95
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P95
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or MediaTek Helio P95
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or MediaTek Helio P95
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P95 and Exynos 9820, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish