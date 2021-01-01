Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
65
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
61
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 244K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|124711
|-
|GPU
|159835
|-
|Memory
|60833
|-
|UX
|51477
|-
|Total score
|392735
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
845
Multi-Core Score
2331
|Image compression
|108.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|47.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.04 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|-
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
