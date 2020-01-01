Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 660

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 157K
  • Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +149%
843
Snapdragon 660
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +76%
2327
Snapdragon 660
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +150%
394150
Snapdragon 660
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 512
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 9820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish