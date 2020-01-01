Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 396K vs 145K
  • Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +167%
842
Snapdragon 665
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +70%
2330
Snapdragon 665
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +172%
396526
Snapdragon 665
145850

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM6125
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

