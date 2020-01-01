Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 396K vs 145K
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +167%
842
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +70%
2330
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +172%
396526
145850
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1