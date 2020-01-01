Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 207K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +97%
843
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +66%
2327
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +90%
394150
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
