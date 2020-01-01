Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
63
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 109% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 396K vs 217K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +90%
844
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +65%
2314
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +82%
396262
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
