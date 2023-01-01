Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
67
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 401K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|133777
|117432
|GPU
|178210
|99983
|Memory
|88990
|67607
|UX
|109918
|112523
|Total score
|515008
|401080
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +19%
839
703
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +14%
2312
2032
|Image compression
|108.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|47.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|608.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|82%
|99%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|3226
|1199
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|652 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5100
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9820
|SM6375
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
Cast your vote
30 (55.6%)
24 (44.4%)
Total votes: 54