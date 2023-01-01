Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Supports 83% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 401K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9820
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9820 +28%
515008
Snapdragon 695
401080
CPU 133777 117432
GPU 178210 99983
Memory 88990 67607
UX 109918 112523
Total score 515008 401080
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9820 +14%
2312
Snapdragon 695
2032
Image compression 108.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.8 words/s -
Machine learning 47.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 608.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9820 +169%
3226
Snapdragon 695
1199
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 7 FPS
Score 3226 1199

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 150FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 150FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5100 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9820 SM6375
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

