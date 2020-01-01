Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 124% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +106%
843
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +52%
2327
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +75%
394150
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|550 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
