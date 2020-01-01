Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 124% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 281K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +46%
843
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +36%
2327
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +40%
394150
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
